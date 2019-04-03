‘Fiddler’s Friends’ at Old Town Hall, April 14

Fiddler’s Friends 2019

Enjoy the sweet sounds of spring at Almonte Old Town Hall Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Doors open at 12:30 pm with The Barley Shakers on stage. Opening remarks will be made at 1 pm.

The O’Connell family is excited to announce the lineup. We are very grateful to have the support of such talented musicians as; award recipients — Tessa Bangs, Kyle Burghout, Alexander George, and Anthony Vial. The Fiddler’s Friends: Kyle Felhaver, Matt Pepin, and Terri-Lynn Mahusky accompanied by John Mitchell on piano. Special guests: Alexis MacIsaac, Fiddler. Ernie Fraser, Celtic Guitarist. This lineup is subject to change, and is sure to entertain.

Profits from Fiddler’s Friends concert support The Danny O’Connell Memorial Fund, administered by The Community Foundation of Ottawa. The fund was established in 2004, after the loss of Danny O’Connell, the young fiddler. This award celebrates and honours his musical talent by awarding a financial gift to an emerging fiddler under 25 years old. Recipients are nominated by three local fiddle clubs: The Renfrew County Fiddlers, the Irish Society of the National Capital, and the Ottawa Traditional Fiddle & Folk Art Society.

Tickets $15

Order by phone at Mill Street Books, 613-256-9090

Also available for purchase in person at Couple’s Corner or Mississippi Mills Music Works, both in Almonte.

For more information call 613-256-3786 or on Facebook @FiddlersFriends.