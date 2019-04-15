Flooding closes Highway 29 at Pakenham

Heavy rain overnight has flooded a stretch of Highway 29 on the way into Pakenham, by the train bridge. A tweet from the OPP says the roads reopening time is unknown at present.

Hwy#29 at rail bridge going into Pakenham is closed this morning. Lots of rain from those crazy thunderstorms last night. pic.twitter.com/RXZlT0RMUH — David Pickett (@Caserocks69) April 15, 2019