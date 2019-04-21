Flooding in Lanark village

by Brent Eades

My sister Liane shares these photos she took today in the village of Lanark, where the Clyde River is overflowing its banks in places. As she notes, the now-empty building shown here was formerly a gift shop called — ironically — ‘The Ark’.

The Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority issued an updated flood warning today, saying that levels are expected to continue to increase farther upriver on the Mississippi system, but that downriver from Mississippi Lake the flooding risk is lower.