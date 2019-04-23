Graduating students: Apply now for Cliff Bennett Nature Bursary Awards

Spring is the time for the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists (MVFN) to award the annual Cliff Bennett Nature Bursary Award/s to the environmental leaders of tomorrow! The application is due next Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

2019 APPLICATION FORM

The Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists are seeking graduating high school students who want to “make a difference” in meeting the urgent environmental challenges of the future. The Cliff Bennett Nature Bursary is offered annually to assist graduating high school students who will pursue post-secondary studies in a field related to the natural environment. One or more bursaries of $1,000 will be awarded this year to deserving students from our area.

The Bursary is named for Cliff Bennett, a founding member of the MVFN. It was established in 2007 by Cliff’s many friends on his 75th birthday, to honour with a legacy his life-long contribution to nature education. To date, $16,700 has been awarded to 21 students graduating from high schools in our area who have gone on to studies at colleges and universities across the country.

To be eligible, a student must be graduating from a high school in Lanark County or West Carleton (or must confirm individual or family MVFN membership) and be accepted into a 2019-20 college or university program related to nature and the environment. As well as academic achievement, the Committee will consider an applicant’s involvement in issues related to the natural environment. Previous recipients have demonstrated and actively promoted environmental awareness through school projects and volunteering in their communities.

Past winners of the Cliff Bennett Nature Bursary Award have pursued post-secondary studies in ecosystem and resource management, environmental sciences and engineering, marine biology and zoology. Others have followed their passion in environmental stewardship by studying fish and wildlife management or biotechnology.

Application forms are available from the student service offices at area high schools, or here: 2019 Cliff Bennett Nature Bursary Application Form. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

For further information, students may contact Michael Macpherson, Chair of the Cliff Bennett Nature Bursary Awards Committee, at 613-256-3043 or via email at naturebursary@gmail.com