Chartwells is seeking a Cafeteria Manager for the Almonte and District High School. Monday to Friday, Summers and School Holidays off.

Experience preferred but willing to train the right person.

If interested please call – Carolyn at the high school from 7 – 1 at 613-256-1470 ext 2131 Cell – 613-246-2934 or e-mail Carolyn.keck@compass-canada.com.