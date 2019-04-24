Herbes de Provence Roasted Fish and Fingerlings

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Food and Wine is an easy way to prepare a fillet of fish. The recipe calls for branzino or trout, but it would also work well with sole, halibut, haddock, cod or tilapia. Roast fingerling potatoes on a sheet pan for about 20 minutes (I also roasted some carrots). Meanwhile, mix together softened butter, mustard and herbes de Provence. Spread the mixture on the fish and add to the pan with the vegetables. Roast until the fish is opaque and flaky, about 10 minutes. Herbes de Provence is a combination of dried herbs. You can buy it ready-made or make your own, using a combination of rosemary, fennel, savoury, thyme, basil, marjoram, oregano and tarragon.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the dried herbs to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. Use a butter that contains only cream, with no colour added. I use President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon mustard. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 pound (454 g) fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise

2 tablespoons (30 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons (30 ml) plus 2 teaspoons (10 ml) herbes de Provence, divided

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup (60 ml) unsalted butter, softened

1 tablespoon (15 ml) Dijon mustard

2 (12-ounce/340 g) butterflied branzino or trout

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Toss together potatoes, olive oil, 2 tablespoons (30 ml) herbes de Provence, 1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt, and ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) pepper on prepared baking sheet. Roast in preheated oven until potatoes are golden around edges and nearly tender, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, mash butter, mustard, remaining 2 teaspoons (10 ml) herbes de Provence, and 1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt together with a fork in a small bowl. Arrange fish flesh side up, season with salt and pepper, and spread butter mixture evenly on fish. Flip potatoes and arrange around edges of pan to accommodate fish. Add fish to baking sheet, flesh side up, and roast until fish is opaque and flaky and potatoes are cooked through, about 10 minutes. Serves 2.

From Food and Wine