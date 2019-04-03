Isobel McGill — obituary

McGill,

Isobel

(August 10, 1930 – March 27, 2019)

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Isobel McGill at Rideaucrest Home in Kingston Ontario. Isobel was born in Carleton Place but lived in Almonte for most of her life. She was what can best be described as “the salt of the earth”. Isobel is predeceased by her husband Russell McGill and her daughter Lynda Krueger (McGill). She will be truly missed by her son Carl, and his partner Laurie Crawford. She will also be missed by her daughter Brenda Balkwill (McGill). Dearly loved grandmother of Maryn McGill, Kelsey Moor (McGill) (Jeff Moor), Connor McGill, Lance Krueger (Megan Krueger), Brooke Krueger, Tavis and Josh Balkwill. Great grandmother to Paisley and Knox Moor and Marshal and Russell Kreuger. A Graveside Ceremony will be conducted at the Auld Kirk Cemetery on May 25, 2019, at 12 pm with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.

