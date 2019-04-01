Jeremy Price vernissage at Sivarulrasa Gallery, April 6

THINGS I DON’T KNOW HOW TO DO: Jeremy Price

March 29 to May 12, 2019

Vernissage/Meet the Artist: Saturday April 6, 3pm-6pm

From March 29 to May 12, 2019, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present THINGS I DON’T KNOW HOW TO DO, a solo exhibition of new paintings by Montreal-based artist Jeremy Price.

In this new body of work, Jeremy Price explores themes of restlessness and his “inability to relax”. The works are introspective and self-reflective, using the artist’s familiar neighbourhoods in Montreal as a backdrop. “I am terrible at many things,” he notes. “Sitting still when I feel there are things that should be done is definitely one of them. These paintings reflect the discomfort I have when faced with what to do with myself when not distracted with something.” The works depict quiet evening streetscapes near the artist’s home and studio in Montreal, scenes from a vacation spot in the woods, and images that focus on time spent reading a book or drinking coffee. Three of the works superimpose a central figure – the artist’s close friend, a relative, and himself – onto the urban landscape, creating an uneasy tension between private leisure and the middle of a city street. Working with oils as his chosen medium, the paintings are richly nuanced, conveying both mood and the sensitivity of the artist to the people and places he observes.

Jeremy Price was born and raised in London, Ontario. Upon graduating from the Bealart Vocational Art School, he attended the University of British Columbia and the Vancouver Film School. In 2008, he moved to Montreal where he has lived since. Montreal continues to serve as the major inspiration for his paintings.

For more information and available works, please visit our Exhibition Webpage: http://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/things-i-dont-know-how-to-do/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033