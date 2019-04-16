Keith King — obituary

King,

Keith

Passed away at the Almonte General Hospital on April 14, 2019.

Keith

Of Almonte, Ontario, in his 85th year.

Married to Aline (nee Chenier) for fifty-four years. Father to Jonathan (Susan) and grandpa to Linda (Tim), as well as great-grandfather to Thomas. Predeceased by his parents Adam and Ethel King and sisters Elsie and Jeanette. Remembered by his many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at the Almonte General Hospital, Day Hospital, and Mills Community Support for their excellent care. Donations in memory of Keith may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation (Digital Imaging). A private family service will be held in memory of Keith.

Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.,

127 Church St. Almonte ON, 613-256-3313

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com