Lanark Highlands library seeks CEO

Lanark Highlands Public Library: CEO Job Opportunity

Are you an energetic, experienced and highly motivated individual looking for an opportunity to work in a future-focused library in the heart of beautiful Lanark Village? The Library CEO position offers flexible work hours for a 20 hr week within a competitive salary range up to $25/hr.

Primary Responsibilities:

strong leadership skills and experience in supervising library staff

awareness of the emerging trends in libraries

ability to prepare annual budget and grant proposals

Qualifications:

This position requires a post-secondary degree in library/information science or equivalent experience.

A full position posting and Job Description can be found at www.lanarkhighlands.ca

Applications are due by Tuesday, April 30, 2019 by 5:00 p.m.