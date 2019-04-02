Last chance for ‘Phantom of the Hubera’ tickets

Celebrate spring at The Phantom of the Hubera, a fundraiser for The Hub’s Building Fund, April 4 to 7 at the Almonte Old Town Hall.

It’s a musical comedy with familiar tunes that tell a story of mystery and fear, love and heartache and, of course, has a happy ending.

The talented cast are surrounded with a spectacular set designed by Ken Kicksee. They are wearing spectacular costumes designed by Ingrid Hamster Harris, and sing with the accompaniment of the very talented pianist, Carol Mortimer, playing the exquisite Steinway – boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.

Unusual is the double cast – two groups of main characters perform on different nights so you can attend two shows and see two different interpretations of the script. The low ticket price of $15 makes this option affordable. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening shows start at 7.30 pm. Saturday and Sunday matinees start at 2 pm.

Get your tickets at Mill Street Books or at the door (if available).

It’s a short-ish play, so you will have ample time to enjoy the delicious treats being served at intermission by the Hub volunteers.

Another bonus is the slide show of historical photos of the old O’Brien theatre as well as the drawings of the renovations by architect Peter Mansfield which will be shown before the curtain rises.