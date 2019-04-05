Lots happening in and around town this weekend

by Brent Eades

Want something to do this weekend? No need to look beyond Mississippi Mills, because there’s a jam-packed list of events on here this weekend:

Fern Martin’s Phantom of the Hubera show runs through the weekend at Old Town Hall. Not sure if tickets are still available, but this one looks great.

show runs through the weekend at Old Town Hall. Not sure if tickets are still available, but this one looks great. The Ten Collective show launches at the Textile Museum tomorrow — ten artists showing their exceptional work against the backdrop of the Museum’s historic walls.

launches at the Textile Museum tomorrow — ten artists showing their exceptional work against the backdrop of the Museum’s historic walls. The Maple Run Tour is your chance to check out the best in local foodies, artists and artisans around and about MM.

And the weather looks good over the weekend too — reportedly, we might make double digits! So stay close to home and enjoy.