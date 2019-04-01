Is community your passion? Mills Community Support seeks board directors

Mills Community Support is currently seeking passionate, motivated and dedicated Board Directors to help us create welcoming communities for seniors, adults with complex needs, young families, and individuals living in Lanark County.

Our volunteer Board Directors are strongly committed to helping us define and fulfill our vision, mission and values through their broad range of skills and experience in Board governance, finance, fundraising, stewardships, community development, and more.

Our Volunteer Board Directors:

Act as ambassadors for Mills Community Support and its programs

Are informed about social, political and cultural factors affecting our work

Have experience in Board governance and Board policy, strategic planning, finance, programs, human resources, fundraising and community relations

Have strong personal and professional integrity and broad experience in three interdependent domains: fiduciary, strategic and generative

Prepare for, attend and participate in all Board meetings and take on Committee responsibilities

If you’d like to be part of helping us create welcoming communities now and in the future, and have the skills, experience and commitment to assist us, we’d love to hear from you by April 19, 2019. A full description of the Board Director position is available at www.themills.on.ca/careers

Please forward your resume by April 19, 2019 to:

Mills Community Support Corporation

67 Industrial Drive, PO Box 610

Almonte, ON K0A 1A0

Attention: Brittany Hudson

Email: bhudson@themills.on.ca

Phone: (613) 256-1031; Fax: (613) 256-1185

We thank all applicants; however, only those who are to be interviewed will be contacted.

Mills Community Support (MCS) assists over 1,000 people throughout Lanark County (Carleton Place, Beckwith Township, Mississippi Mills, Lanark Highlands, and Smiths Falls) to live healthy, safe and connected lives. Since 1975, MCS has provided seniors’ services and programs such as home support and personal care at home, affordable housing to seniors and families, and support for adults with complex needs. Mills Community Support also undertakes community development projects that engage partners and build healthy, welcoming communities. A non-profit multi-service agency and registered charity, Mills Community Support employs over 150 people and gratefully receives the time and talent of over 100 community volunteers.