MM issues flood and rainfall warning

From the Municipality:

The Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority and Environment Canada have recently issued flood and rainfall warnings for the Mississippi Mills area from Thursday to Saturday with forecasted rainfall amounts of 50 to 65mm in addition to melted snow accumulation during warmer weather. Residents in flood prone or low lying areas should take precautions to protect their property.

The Municipality has sand piles and bags located outside the gate of the Public Works yard 3131 Old Perth Rd, Almonte, as well as Montgomery Park Road, at the end of the road, and Birch Point Lane, at the end of the lane by Mississippi Lake.

The Municipal Office will be closed Friday April 19th to April 22nd and reopening Tuesday April 23rd at 8:30am. In case of a municipal emergency please call the Public Works emergency number (613) 256-3167.

Other precautions for residents to take include:

– Sump pumps in working order

– Battery backup or generator for sump pumps

– Downspouts are clear

– Remove or raise valuable items in basements

– Secure items that might float away near waterways

– Emergency phone numbers handy