MMFD thanks donors for portable wildfire backpacks

On April 16, 2019, Mississippi Mills Fire Department presented the Leonard family and Ottawa Brass a plaque for their generous donation of 10 portable wildfire backpacks. Each backpack can carry up to 20 liters of water to assist suppressing grass and bush fires. These new backpacks will replace older equipment and increase firefighting capabilities. The backpacks will be in service at both MMFD Fire Station’s #1 and Station #2

Left to right:

Justin Hemsley, Richard Potter, Mike Boal, John Gleeson, Sean Leonard, Brian Leonard, Ryan Leonard, Rob Madore