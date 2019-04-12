Moe Lepage — obituary

LEPAGE, MAURICE (MOE)

1935 – 2019

Peacefully at Fairview Manor, Almonte, Ontario on April 11th, 2019. Survived by loving wife, Nancy Laws-Lepage, daughters, Linda Postlethwaite (Greg) and Joanne Lepage; stepson, Byron Laws and step-daughter, Samantha Laws-Lanthier (Luc) and 7 much-loved grandchildren.

There will be no service at Moe’s request. With special thanks to all of the Staff at Fairview Manor and Dr. Christiane Deschenes, donations to the Almonte Hospital-Fairview Manor Foundation would be gratefully appreciated.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)