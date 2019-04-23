MVCA warns of ‘severe flooding’ across Mississippi rivershed

EDITOR’S NOTE: While this latest warning doesn’t — so far — seem to indicate major issues for Almonte or Pakenham, it sure does for farther upriver. Conditions are still quite unsettled, so be prepared.

SEVERE FLOODING EXPECTED ACROSS THE MISSISSIPPI VALLEY WATERSHED

April 23, 2019 — The Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority is issuing an update to the FLOOD WARNING for the entire MISSISSIPPI RIVER watershed issued April 21, 2019. Severe flood levels are expected to be reached at numerous locations:

Mazinaw Lake / Little Marble / Marble Lakes– levels have stabilized on Mazinaw Lake and are expected to begin dropping tomorrow barring any significant rainfall overnight. As levels on Mazinaw Lake begin to recede so will levels on Little Marble and Marble Lakes. Water levels are expected to be close to summer levels by the end of the week.

Kashwakamak Lake / Buckshot Creek: levels on Kashwakamak Lake have increased steadily overnight and may increase another 5 to 10 cm through today and tomorrow. Levels are expected to peak tomorrow and should begin dropping by Thursday. Flows in Buckshot Creek peaked yesterday and are beginning to decline. That trend is expected to continue through the week.

Crotch Lake to High Falls – flows out of Crotch Lake are expected to continue to steadily increase over the next 48 to 72 hours. They are expected to increase again as the water from the upper sub-basins reaches this area.

Dalhousie Lake – Levels have been relatively stable over the last 18 hours however are beginning to increase again and are expected to increase 20 to 30 cm above the current elevation of 157.84 m over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Mississippi Lake – levels continued to climb through the weekend and are currently at 135.56 m. Increased flows from the upper watershed are expected to start affecting levels on Mississippi Lake by Wednesday afternoon. Increased flows from the upper watershed will be somewhat offset by reduced flows out of the Clyde and Fall River watershed and local inflows from McIntyre and McGibbons Creek, but are still expected to increase another 10 to 15 cm over the next 48 to 72 hours, matching levels experienced in the 1998 flood. Levels will remain high for at least a week before they begin to decline.

Mississippi River downstream of Mississippi Lake – flows are expected to continue to increase through the week. Elevations will vary due to the topography of the shoreline of the river. All residents along the river should keep a close watch on levels and take necessary precautions to protect their property.

Clyde and Fall Rivers – flows are dropping steadily in both of these watersheds. While they still remain high and susceptible to increase again from any significant rainfall, current forecasts for the week would indicate the declining trend should continue. A FLOOD WATCH will remain in effect for these watersheds until the next update is issued.

Indian and Carp Rivers – Flows in these watersheds have dropped significantly over the last 48 hours. No further updates will be issued for these watersheds.

Parents are encouraged to remind their children about hypothermia and the dangers of playing on or near ice-covered surfaces or fast flowing water in ditches and smaller creeks. They are also reminded to keep their pets away from the same areas. Residents are strongly urged to stay off all ice-covered waterways.

Residents in flood prone or low lying areas, historically susceptible to flooding, should take the necessary precautions to protect their property, such as:

Ensuring sump pump is clear, in good working condition and has a backwater valve on it

Portable backup generator and/or battery pump

Ensuring downspouts are clear and the outlet is at least 3 m from the dwelling

Removing or securing items that might float away as flows increase

Removing valuable items from basements or lower floors that could be subject to flooding

Keep emergency phone numbers handy

Familiarize yourself with your municipality’s emergency preparedness plan

Note: MVCA does not supply sand or sandbags. Residents should check with their local municipality to determine if supplies are provided or where they can be purchased.

Daily water levels and flows are available on the MVCA website at www.mvc.on.ca. Updates to the watershed conditions will be issued as required.

This FLOOD WARNING is in effect until April 25, 2019 and will be updated at that time unless the forecast or conditions change.

The Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority flood forecasting and warning program staff monitors weather conditions, snowpack water content, operates dams to help mitigate flooding, estimates expected river flows and water levels and issues flood advisories or warnings as required. MVCA provides early warning and continuous monitoring to municipal and provincial emergency response personnel through a flood event.