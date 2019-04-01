Olde Tyme Country Dinner & Dance at Clayton, April 7

Come on out and spend the afternoon with your friends in Clayton, listening & dancing to some good old country music played by local musicians from the surrounding areas.

Everyone welcome.

Doors open from 2 pm to 6 pm

Bar available from 2 pm

Supper served @ 5 pm

We will be serving a delicious home cooked meal with veggies, salads, dessert, coffee & tea all included as well.

Adults $13

Children 6-10 $6

Kids under 5 are FREE

Musicians are FREE

Proceeds from this event help to cover the cost of monthly overhead at our Community Centre. A huge thank you to our dedicated volunteers who give of their time and work hard to make this event a success.

We thank all our guests for their support and look forward to seeing everyone again this month!

For more information email claytonhall@storm.ca or contact Christine @ 613-256-0740.