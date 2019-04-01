Olde Tyme Country Dinner & Dance at Clayton, April 7

Don’t forget to stop by the Clayton Community Centre on Sun, April 7, for our OLDE TYME COUNTRY DINNER & DANCE.
Come on out and spend the afternoon with your friends in Clayton, listening & dancing to some good old country music played by local musicians from the surrounding areas.
Everyone welcome.
Doors open from 2 pm to 6 pm
Bar available from 2 pm
Supper served @ 5 pm
We will be serving a delicious home cooked meal with veggies, salads, dessert, coffee & tea all included as well.
- Adults $13
- Children 6-10 $6
- Kids under 5 are FREE
- Musicians are FREE
Proceeds from this event help to cover the cost of monthly overhead at our Community Centre. A huge thank you to our dedicated volunteers who give of their time and work hard to make this event a success.
We thank all our guests for their support and look forward to seeing everyone again this month!
For more information email claytonhall@storm.ca or contact Christine @ 613-256-0740.