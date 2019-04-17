Parmesan-Roasted Broccoli

by Susan Hanna

Several articles and food blogs claim that this recipe from the Barefoot Contessa is the best broccoli they’ve ever had. It’s very good; the roasting brings out great flavour from the broccoli and garlic and the lemon zest and juice, pine nuts, Parmesan and basil really dress this dish up. The recipe below calls for 4 to 5 lbs/1.8 to 2.2 kg broccoli to serve 6. That’s a lot of broccoli, so adjust accordingly.

Serves 6

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use freshly squeezed lemon juice. Check the pine nuts to make sure they don’t contain a preservative. Genuine Parmesan cheese is additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

4 to 5 pounds (1.8 to 2.2. kg) broccoli

4 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

Good olive oil

1½ (7.5 ml) teaspoons kosher salt

½ (2.5 ml) teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons (10 ml) grated lemon zest

2 tablespoons (30 ml) freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 tablespoons (45 ml) pine nuts, toasted

1/3 cup (85 ml) freshly grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons (30 ml) julienned fresh basil leaves (about 12 leaves)

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (218 C). Cut the broccoli florets from the thick stalks, leaving an inch or two (2.5 to 5 cm) of stalk attached to the florets, discarding the rest of the stalks. Cut the larger pieces through the base of the head with a small knife, pulling the florets apart. You should have about 8 cups (2 L) of florets. Place the broccoli florets on a sheet pan large enough to hold them in a single layer. Toss the garlic on the broccoli and drizzle with 5 tablespoons (75 ml) olive oil. Sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until crisp-tender and the tips of some of the florets are browned. Remove the broccoli from the oven and immediately toss with 1½ tablespoons (22.5 ml) olive oil, the lemon zest, lemon juice, pine nuts, Parmesan, and basil. Serve hot.

From the Barefoot Contessa