Preview of exhibit on 1942 Almonte train wreck, Sunday

Join the North Lanark Historical Society on Sunday, April 7 at 2 pm as Amy Gerus presents an exclusive sneak peek at the new virtual exhibit being launched by the North Lanark Regional Museum in partnership with the Virtual Museum of Canada.

“Memories of ’42 – Stories of the Almonte Train Wreck” is a virtual exhibit featuring stories, interviews, and first-hand accounts of the events on the night of December 27th, 1942 when a military troop train on its way to Halifax slammed into the back of the Ottawa Valley Local at Almonte station. One of the worst train wrecks in Canadian history, the night is remembered by one survivor as “the night the war came to Almonte.”

Amy Gerus is the current Museum Coordinator at the North Lanark Regional Museum, having received her Master’s degree in Museum & Artefact Studies at Durham University in the UK.

Admission is by donation and refreshments will be provided.

For more information, please call 613-257-8503 or email appletonmuseum@hotmail.com. All funds raised will support the North Lanark Historical Society and Regional Museum.