R. Tait students make Earth Day paper bags for YIG groceries

R. Tait McKenzie teacher Fran Osborne sends news of this worthwhile project undertaken by students at the school.

To help observe Earth Day and Earth Week, Patrice’s has donated paper grocery bags, which the students will return in time for earth week with “eco-friendly” messages and drawings. Any shoppers needing to purchase a bag at the grocery store will be getting a paper bag, Instead of plastic during that week. In total, there should be about 300 bags decorated with Earth Day messages!

They will be delivered to Patrice’s starting on Earth Day, Monday, April 22. We are hoping that people will take a photo of themselves with their bag and use the hashtags #ucdsb #rtaitmckenzie on the bag to show where our bags end up around the community.

The idea for this project was brought on by our school’s eco-club and after we reached out to Guido at Patrice’s Independent Grocer, he graciously donated enough paper bags for our entire school (300!) to decorate a bag for Earth Day/Earth Week.