Share stories of your Lanark ancestors

Seasons In the Wind, Tales of Lanark County

Lanark County Genealogical Society invites you to share stories of your Lanark County ancestors for a publication by the Society to be published in the fall of 2019. The book is to be a collection of stories of Lanark County people from the past. Your story can be as short as a paragraph, but please keep each submission under 1000 words.

1. Typewritten submissions are preferred. Please use Microsoft Word or a similar compatible program. Do not submit in PDF. The entire document will be changed to PDF when it is being prepared for printing. Hand written submissions will be accepted and scanned.

2. Format 8.5”x11” paper, one column. A publisher indicated that Times New Roman is the easiest font to read. Size 11 is a good size.

3. Photos are not necessary, but any photos should be submitted separately from the story, clearly indicating the story to which they belong.

4. Please submit with your story, your name, address, email, phone number, so that whoever is editing may contact you if they have questions. Each person will be given credit for their individual stories.

5. If an item is copied, please include the source, for example if it is taken from a newspaper tell the name, date and page where the information was found.

6. Submissions should be made before September 1, 2019

7. Send inquires and submissions to: lcgspresident@gmail.com