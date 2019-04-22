Shirley Sonnenburg — obituary

Sonnenburg,

Shirley Aileen

Surrounded with love and family, it is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear mother, peacefully in the Almonte General Hospital on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Shirley (nee Morris)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 90.

Dearly loved wife of the late Stan Sonnenburg. Cherished mother of Morris (Sharon), Douglas (Mary), Brian (Nancy), Shirleen (Bill Duncan), Lorraine (Joe Crampton), Linda (John Robertson) and Timothy (Jodie). Much loved Bomma to 19 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren and predeceased by loving grand-daughter Kelsey Sonnenburg. Mom will be fondly remembered by her sisters-in-law Margaret Sonnenburg, Merle Sonnenburg, Marilyn Sonnenburg, Dolly Trotter, brother-in-law Lenny Sonnenburg, many nieces, nephews, neighbours and her special circle of friends. Predeceased by her brother Milford Morris and sisters Helene Reynolds and Lulu Buffam. Fondly remembered by her acts of kindness, friendship, generosity and sense of community. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Shirley to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation (Medical/Surgical Unit). A special thank-you to Dr. Stewardson, Dr. Forbes and the wonderful staff at the Almonte General Hospital.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Funeral Service to be held in the Almonte United Church (106 Elgin St., Almonte) on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2pm. Reception to follow in the Almonte Civitan Hall (500 Almonte St.). Spring Interment Auld Kirk Cemetery.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com