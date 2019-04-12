Simone Pope — obituary

Pope,

Simone

(nee Lamoureux)

Passed away peacefully in her 96th year at home in Almonte, Ont. on April 9th, 2019. Dear wife of the late William Arthur (Art). Will be missed greatly by her children: Kim (Ginny), Galen (Ipo), Tracy (Tom), Michèle and Mark; Proud “Grand-Maman” of eight grandchildren:

Lauren, Jessica, Carleigh, Adnan, Ali, Hamza, Camille and Jem; as well as two great-grandchildren: Sophie and Katherine. She was a warm and compassionate woman with a wonderful sense of humour; a hardworking and devoted mother who loved life, travel, dogs, red wine and a good game of Scrabble. Simone was the last of a large French-Canadian family from St. André d’Argenteuil, QC. Here is an excerpt from one of her favourite poems:

“A Celebration of Life”…

“… I am like a small girl who has been given a free ticket to the movies.

And, I am grateful to be so lucky, as it gives me access to a movie but also

to the opera and the philharmonic concert and to sunsets and stars and the world and, above all, to humanity…”

Special thanks are extended to the PSWs who supported Mom. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made in her memory to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). As per her wishes, there will be no funeral service. A memorial event is planned for the extended family and friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 12pm to 4pm at the Royal Canadian Legion.

