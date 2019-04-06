Spaces open for Square-Foot Gardening workshop

SQUARE FOOT GARDEN WORKSHOP HAS ROOM FOR MORE!

The deadline for registration has been extended to Tuesday, April 9th! 256-3314 or email cklickermann@hotmail.com. It is not too late to learn something new & easy!

Yes, spring is just around the corner but if you can spare just 90 minutes to learn how to save water, seeds, work, money, time and space, you will not regret attending this workshop!

Perfect for those with small spaces, issues with back, knees or hips, great for children, families & seniors!

This unique and simple gardening method will allow you to pick fresh lettuce, onions, tomatoes & celery for summer salads.

Check out the website squarefootgardening.com for more information.

LOCAL CERTIFIED INSTRUCTOR: Carolyn Klickermann

WHEN? Wednesday, April 10 1:30 pm

WHERE? Pakenham Public Library

REGISTRATION: $15.00 cklickermann@hotmail.com or 256-3314

REGISTER BY: April 4