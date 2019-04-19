Thank you from the Ten Collective

The Ten Collective 2019 | Thank You!

In 2018 The Ten Collective welcomed 1200 people on Easter weekend. This year on April 6 & 7 more than 1600 people attended the show.

Friends, family, and visitors from Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto, came to see the artwork they’ve been hearing about since January. Once again The Ten Collective artists were overwhelmed with the support and interest in their work. By the end of the two days the painting tags were covered in red dots!

KIN Vineyards of Carp offered tastings of their very popular wines and Cartwright Springs of Pakenham offered glasses of their exceptional beer. Fulton’s Pancake House & Sugar Bush made sure that the special coffee, supplied by Equator Coffee Roasters, could be sweetened with their organic maple sugar, and each morning visitors were treated by HFT Donuts with their 60% less fat donuts (they’re delicious!).

Thank you to everyone who came to the show, to our commercial supporters, and to those who shared our event on social media, in their stores and businesses. And thank you to our patrons for being moved by our work and connecting with our creations. We appreciate each and every one of you.

The large exhibit hall of the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum is a beautiful venue for The Ten Collective paintings. Below are two photos of the salon walls at the entrance of the show. Visit thetencollective.com blog to watch a 10-minute video of the entire show and a 2-minute video taken during the first hour the show opened. The galleries on the website offer close-ups of the artists’ paintings and will be completely updated after Easter.

If you are interested in receiving information about the 2020 show, email ttceileen@gmail.com.