Today is Advance Care Planning Day

Advance care planning is about thinking about how your future health and personal care can fit with your personal values, preferences and your unique situation.

It is about sharing your thoughts with people you care about and naming someone you trust to speak for you (called a Substitute Decision Maker). A recent national survey indicates that while more than 90% of Canadians believe talking about their wishes and preferences for care is important, less than 36% have talked with their families and fewer than 20% have made an Advance Care Plan.

April 16 is Advance Care Planning Day. Take this opportunity to start your advance care planning. The ‘Speak Up’ initiative at the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association has many tools and resources to help you. These include a workbook that walks you through the steps of advance care planning. The workbook and other resources also offer tips and ideas about ways to start a conversation with your family and friends.

Don’t leave your loved ones in the space between guessing and knowing; have a conversation. Sharing your wishes and values is one of the greatest gifts you can give your loved ones. Understanding your wishes can bring them a sense of relief and comfort in a time of distress and uncertainty.

Speak Up….Your Voice Matters.

For more information about Advance Care Planning, please contact the Speak Up initiative:

Websites: www.advancecareplanning.ca | www.chpca.net

Social Media: Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @AdvanceCarePlan