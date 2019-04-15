Update from ‘Mini-Hollywood North’

by Brent Eades

Don Houston sends this photo from the (apparently soggy) shooting today of the latest movie to be made in Almonte, The Exchange. It stars Justin Hartley, known for his role on NBC’s critically acclaimed series, “This Is Us.”

The IMDB plot summary sounds a little different from some of the recent Christmas movies shot here:

A socially awkward but highly enterprising teenager decides to acquire a “mail order best friend”; a sophisticated exchange student from France. Instead, he ends up importing his personal nightmare, a cologne-soaked, chain-smoking, sex-obsessed youth who quickly becomes the hero of his new community.

Judging from the cars evident in the photo, the film appears to be set in the 70s.