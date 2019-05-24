Almonte tennis open house rescheduled to Sunday

Due to the weather forecast and the very high chance of rain on Saturday, the Almonte Tennis Club Spring Open House is rescheduled to Sunday May 26th same time, same place, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Please check the website almontetennisclub.ca for all the details of the event.

We will be doing our annual “Clean Up the Courts” the same Sunday, May 26th from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Bring a pair of gloves, a rake, plant shears and a smile.

Muffin Makers please bring muffins to the courts on Sunday, May 26th at 9:45

See you there!