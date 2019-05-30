An afternoon with Terry Currie, Sunday

Heading into his 80th year, Terry Currie and his family invite you to join them on Sunday, June 2, 2-5 pm at the Almonte Civitan Hall to celebrate the many friendships and memories he’s enjoyed with countless people from the area.

Teaching History and French and coaching countless young ADHS Thunderbolts to winning seasons, writing and speaking about our rich local history, helping to launch Celtfest, coming to the aid of countless ladies needing dance partners, sharing old-time valley songs (in his ‘perfect’ off-key, bass voice), etc…Terry has touched the lives of many people up and down the Ottawa Valley, both young and young-at-heart.

No gifts, just bring yourselves, your memories and best wishes.

Light refreshments and cake will be served.