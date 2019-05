PACE (a teen homeschool coop) is proud to present this year’s production of “Anne of Green Gables” (adapted by Anita Larsen)

Performances dates:

Tuesday, June 4 at 7 pm and Thursday, June 6 with a Matinee at 1 pm & an evening performance at 7 pm.

Location:

Cornerstone Community Church, 1728 Concession 11-A, Almonte Ontario K0A 1A0

Tickets:

Goodwill donation is greatly appreciated.

No reservation necessary, just show up and enjoy!