Apply now for Beckwith Tech Camp in August

As our work environments move more and more away from the traditional 9-5 jobs at a central building, Canada is clearly turning to intellectual property type positions for its future. The latest research says the average Canadian will make a career change every 5-6 years now and technology is one of the leading reasons. The person who has an intellectual skill set with multiple applications is best suited for our changing workplace.

This is why Beckwith Tech Camp was created and continues to thrive in Lanark and Leeds-Grenville Counties. With Bell Fibe installations coming across the major arteries in the Counties and increased funding for broadband in rural areas, Lanark and Leeds-Grenville Counties is seeing migration changes. No longer are the 20-30 yrs olds leaving the Counties to go to the city, in fact, they are leaving the city to come to us. As we continue to build tech capacity in this area, it is important that we also offer the training and resources for our next generation here as well.

Beckwith Tech Camp is partnering with Beckwith Day Camps again by offering its highly popular robotic and coding weeks on Aug 12-16 and Aug 19-23.

Highlights will include a livestream of its robotic showcase which is open to the public on the Facebook page Beckwith Tech Camp and special guest Rashid Hassan of CP Computers who is doing a special demonstration during coding week. During robotics weeks, campers will have the opportunity to work with Spheros, Dash and Dot robots, Roblox, Mips, and of course, the Lego EV3 with regional champion Gabe Braden. And during coding week, the campers will get introduced to Scratch 3.0, Lua which was made popular by open source from Roblox Studio, and the Python language through an annual Codesters license with technical support throughout the year. For Apple users, Swift programming is also an option which is the primary language used by Shopify. Because we understand tech is part of STEM education, we also do lessons involving science, math and engineering throughout the two weeks.

However, Beckwith Tech Camp is also expanding. Beckwith Township is installing a Bell Fibe DSL line dedicated to Beckwith Tech Camp enabling possibilities never seen before. Conversations are also ongoing with Leader in Training graduate Gabe Braden who recently received a grant as a young entrepreneur to offer a regular course throughout the year. Carleton University has also formally recognized Beckwith Tech Camp for its quality training by allowing our campers ages 10-15 to take their weekend programming courses for high school students.

Finally, with Rob More as lead instructor who is a Capital Region Educator of the Year finalist for his work in incorporating technology as support for students with complex needs, we take great pride in accepting campers of all walks of life.

Once again, Beckwith Tech Camp will be limiting applications to the first 20 paid applicants per week. So if your daughter or son ages 10-15 is interested in learning about robotics or coding, this might be the camp for you. Feel free to follow us on Facebook @beckwithtechcamp or watch our showcase video from last year at https://youtu.be/Dp9FR2lSx_8. Applications are located at http://twp.beckwith.on.ca/recreation/day-sports-camps/.