by Brent Eades

A total of 4,234 Canadian sailors, airmen and members of the merchant navy who lost their lives while trying to maintain shipping routes linking North America with Europe during the Second World War. The Battle of the Atlantic lasted 2,075 days and was Canada’s longest continuous military engagement of the Second World War.

As it does each year, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 240 held a ceremony at the Cenotaph and by the river commemorating these sacrifices. Some photos: