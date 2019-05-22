Battle of the Atlantic memorial service, Sunday

Sunday 26th May at 1:45 pm

Cenotaph then Old Town Hall for waterside service

“The Battle of the Atlantic was the dominating factor all through the war. Never for one moment can we forget that everything happening elsewhere, on land, at sea, or in the air, depended ultimately on its outcome.” Winston Churchill

On Sunday 26th May we take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices of the 4,234 sailors, airmen and members of the merchant navy who lost their lives while trying to maintain shipping routes linking North America with Europe during the Second World War. The Battle of the Atlantic lasted 2,075 days and was Canada’s longest continuous military engagement of the Second World War. The men and women of the Royal Canadian Navy, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Canadian Merchant Navy braved the dangerous freezing waters of the North Atlantic to ensure that supplies reached Allied Forces in Europe.

Special note: the Almonte Legion Pipe Band will be on parade. The band recently re-formed and this will be their first public parade for many years.

All are invited to attend and return to the Legion for “Splicing the Main Brace” afterwards.