Bill Aird — obituary

Following a courageous battle, on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 in hospital at age 73. Beloved husband of Kathy (nee Willard). Loving father of Michael (Ellen), Duncan (Melinda) and Pamela (Ray). Proud grandfather of Alec, Olena, Clare, Julia, Charlie, Mary and Kate. Caring stepdad of Kristopher (Lisa) and Nicholas (Ashley). Cherished brother of Elizabeth (Bill). He will be fondly remembered by many friends, caregivers and volunteers.

A celebration of his life will be held on June 1, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Almonte.

For those wishing donations in Bill’s memory may be made at the Kidney Foundation or Hub Hospice Palliative Care, Almonte.

