Calling all cyclists: Why do YOU like your bike?

With Spring finally here, you’ve fixed up your bicycle, you’re pedalling all over the place, enjoying your independence and the fresh air, and now you’re ready to celebrate June’s four whole weeks of Bicycle Month in Mississippi Mills!

Tell us what your bicycle means to you. In a few words or a picture, share your musings – Is your bicycle for errands? A source of independence? A way to work off steam? To enjoy nature? To challenge yourself? To relax?

Our unique postcards, each illustrated with a one-of-a-kind bicycle, await you at the following locations, as of June 1:

Scoops in Pakenham

Penny’s Fudge Factory in Pakenham

Mississippi Mills Public Library – both the Almonte branch and the Pakenham branch

Mill Street Books in Almonte

Equator Coffee in Almonte

After you’ve filled out your bicycle postcard, sign it (first name only), then display it on the clothesline nearby for other visitors to read and admire. (In some cases, the venue may have other display options.)

All postcards will be collected right after the June 30 deadline, and shared with the community. You will find them published on websites like Mississippi Mills Bicycle Month (https://mmbm.ca/ , the Millstone News (https://millstonenews.com) and the Canadian Gazette (https://issuu.com/almontecarletongazette).

Check out the other Mississippi Mills Bicycle Month events online! So much to do, and so little time!

Have FUN cycling!