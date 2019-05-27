‘Cedar Hill’s Got Talent’, June 1

Kids inspire us all.

In January 2018, two young folks, fresh from the thrill of singing O Canada! with their friends to open a hockey game during the Packenham Frost Fest, decided they wanted to hold a Cedar Hill’s Got Talent show to raise funds for CHEO.

They had already helped to raise more than $4000 annually with their Zion Hill Sunday School. They succeeded. In late May 2018, they came together with their community to raise more than $1300 for CHEO in that one event.

Well, they’re at it again and hope to raise $1000 or more on June 1 at the Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm at 7 p.m.

Come out and support these kids helping kids, and the talented adults who will join them on stage with song, dance, jokes and stories.

Local businesses and families are generously contributing items for the Silent Auction.

Want to contribute? Please contact Holly Apostoliuk on Facebook or at holly_apostoliuk@yahoo.ca