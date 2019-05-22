Citrus-and-Chile-Rubbed Chicken with Potatoes

by Susan Hanna

This excellent recipe from Bon Appetit is great Sunday dinner comfort food. Grind coriander and fennel seeds, combine with citrus zest, oil pepper flakes and paprika and rub the mixture over the chicken. Roast the chicken in water, wine, tomato paste and garlic. While the chicken rests, strain the sauce and pour over the chicken and potatoes. Cook’s note: I used regular paprika instead of smoked paprika. Be sure to add water partway through roasting to keep the sauce from evaporating.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. I used a white wine from Frogpond Farm with a sulfite count of less than 10 parts per million and Imagine Organic chicken stock. The No Name and Unico brands of tomato paste are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 3½–4-lb. (1.6-1.8 kg) chicken

Kosher salt

1 Tbsp. (15 ml) coriander seeds

1 Tbsp. (15 ml) fennel seeds

Zest of 1 small orange

Zest of 1 medium lemon

¼ cup (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp. (15 ml) mild red pepper flakes (such as Aleppo-style, Maras, or Urfa)

1 Tbsp. (15 ml) smoked paprika

¾ cup (180 ml) low-sodium chicken broth or water

½ cup (125 ml) dry white wine

1 Tbsp. (15 ml) tomato paste

4 garlic cloves, crushed

2 lb. (907 g) medium Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled

2 Tbsp. (30 ml) finely chopped parsley

Preparation:

Pat chicken dry with paper towels and season generously inside and out with salt. Tie legs together with kitchen twine. Place on a rimmed baking sheet and let sit 1 hour at room temperature. Preheat oven to 425° F (218° C). Coarsely grind coriander and fennel seeds in spice mill or with mortar and pestle. Transfer to a small bowl and add orange zest, lemon zest, oil, red pepper flakes, and paprika; mix well. Pat chicken dry with paper towels, then rub all over with spiced oil. Whisk broth, wine, and tomato paste in a cast-iron skillet or 3-qt. (2.8 L) enameled cast-iron baking dish to combine. Place chicken in the center and scatter garlic cloves around. Roast chicken, turning pan halfway through and adding an additional ¼ cup (60 ml) water if pan looks dry, until chicken is golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of breast registers 155° F (68° C), 50–60 minutes (temperature will climb to 160° F/71° C as chicken rests). Transfer chicken to a cutting board and let rest 45 minutes. Meanwhile, strain liquid left in pan through a fine-mesh sieve into a heatproof measuring glass or small bowl; discard anything in sieve. Taste; season sauce with salt if needed. Set aside. Place potatoes in a large pot and pour in cold water to cover by 1 inch (2.54 cm). Add a large handful of salt and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are fork-tender, 25–30 minutes. Drain and transfer potatoes back to pot. Cut potatoes into large pieces (or, if you can handle the heat, break up with your hands). Pour reserved sauce over potatoes. Add parsley, season with salt, and gently toss to combine. Place chicken on a platter and serve potatoes alongside.

From Bon Appetit