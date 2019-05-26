Civitan Early Bird lottery winner wins again

Dave Cornell of Ashton, the winner of the first Civitan Lottery Early Bird Draw, won the second Early Bird Draw on Saturday.

Congratulations Dave, and thank you and all who purchased Civitan Lottery tickets. The proceeds from the sale of the lottery tickets support many activities and organizations in our community.

Don’t give up hope though, tickets are still for sale until the final 3 tickets of $500 each are drawn June 29th. Look for Civitans selling the tickets in various locations in Almonte.

For next year, remember that the winning Early Bird tickets are placed back in the bin and the winners have a chance to win again.