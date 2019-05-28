Creative local designer comes up with creative fundraiser

North Lanark and area, you continue to amaze!

Hub Hospice Palliative Care — and more importantly, its clients — is so grateful for the support this community shows for the work being done to help people when they need help the most.

One of the newer members of our business community, Judy Joannou, designer and owner of Judy Joannou Designs, is hosting a silent auction art print fundraiser to benefit Hub Hospice Palliative Care.

The auction kicked off on Friday, May 24th during Judy Joannou Designs’ First Anniversary Event. The silent auction will run through the early summer months and come to a close on August 4th at 4:00 p.m.

Judy started her career as a fashion designer at a very young age, following in her father’s footsteps. Trained at Cornell University and The London College of Fashion, she became a fashion designer for a junior sportswear company. A highlight was seeing her designs on display in a window at Macy’s in New York City.

When it came time to slow the pace and allow her own creativity to shine, Judy and her husband Peter chose to move to the Ottawa Valley where Judy worked out of her home studio. The next step was a bricks and mortar shop, where women could find her beautiful clothing as well as a handpicked collection of complimentary items, and Almonte was the lucky choice for their shop!

Stop by Judy Joannou Designs at 83 Mill Street in Almonte to try on a few of this Canadian designer’s line that boasts classic style with a twist. Fair warning, though, it is hard to walk out of the shop empty-handed. Enter your bid on the artwork, and remember to stop by often to see where your bid stands! You can also find her on Facebook.

Judy is thrilled to be donating 100% of the proceeds raised from the art print fundraiser to Hub Hospice.

_______________________

Hub Hospice Palliative Care (HHPC) is a not-for-profit registered Canadian charity funded through donations and targeted fundraising initiatives. A “hospice without walls,” HHPC provides compassionate in-home support for adult clients who have received a terminal diagnosis as well as for their caregivers. Services are provided in the North Lanark area by a trained volunteer, in a confidential, respectful and client-centered manner under the supervision of a registered nurse.