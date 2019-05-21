‘Destination Almonte’ promotes local tourism

One of the unique things about the merchants of Almonte is how well we work together to promote tourism and growth in our little town.

A few years ago, in the absence of a BIA or active Chamber of Commerce, a group of business owners formed a group called Destination Almonte. For a small membership fee, members of this group work together to plan and produce events as well as promote the town as a destination for tourism.

We’ve organized many successful seasonal Street Markets which are pedestrian friendly, often with live entertainment, sales and contests. In April we ran the Great Easter Egg Hunt (an event we hope to make an annual occurrence) and we are currently planning a Summer Solstice Street Party to take place on June 21.

Communication within this group has been essential to our success and momentum. We have regular meetings and rotate hosting after-hours socials in our shops to keep in regular contact with one another, learn about our peers and remain knowledgeable of the products each business carries so that we can better support and promote one another.

We are also in contact with each other to assist visitors in locating lost packages, discuss holiday hours/power outages and other concerns.

This bond strengthens our relationships with each other and with visitors.

Members of Destination Almonte take turns attending town meetings and provide input on local issues as a group. This is especially important regarding the impact of movie productions and the planned reconstruction of Mill Street. Destination Almonte also pays for the Historic Downtown Almonte signs on Highway 417. This year we plan to put emphasis on marketing (so that we are better prepared for future street closures due to construction). We’ve hired Christine Moses to photograph our events and are working together to strengthen our communication efforts among many other things.

While our emphasis has been on Mill Street, the group is open to Almonte businesses who share our goal of promoting our town as a destination and want to participate in our efforts to enhance the consumer experience. We feel everyone who owns a business in town is in a position to benefit from the marketing, promotions and events which this group is developing. And the more members we have the more we can accomplish. Membership is $120/year (only $10 a month!) to be part of this dynamic group of hardworking and passionate Almonte business owners.

Our current members are:

Almonte Antiques and Collectibles

Almonte Fitness Centre

Baker Bob’s

Brenda’s New To You

Cashmere and Rose

Cheerfully Made

Colby McGeachy

Crush Marketplace

Curious and Kind

Don’s Meat Market

Doree’s Habit, Equator Coffee

Gilligallou Bird

Heirloom Café Bistro

Hummingbird Chocolate

Judy Joannou Designs

LG Lee & Sons

Mill Street Books

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Nine Lives Antiques

North Market Café & Catering

Peches et Poivre, Quilting Quarters

Sivarulrasa Gallery

Tea and Cake

General Fine Craft

Tin Barn Market

Tracey Arnett Realty Ltd.

Vamos Outdoors

Wee Bee Growing Again

For more information, or to get involved please contact:

Chair: Mary Lumsden 613-256-9090 and/or Memberships: Joanne Beaton joannebeaton@tracyarnett.com