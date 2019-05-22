Dust Off the Strings: Guitar Workshop

Just in time for Campfire season, grab your guitar and get re-energized along with a small group of fellow strummers.

Trevor Lubin and Joseph MacDonald, both formerly of the Rambling Valley Band will be leading the way teaching you how to add some new techniques to your play, some new songs and be there to answer any questions.

Trevor and Joseph have been teaching guitar students of all ages at Musicworks for years. Their relaxed manner and extreme knowledge will inspire you to keep your guitar shiny. This is an acoustic guitar class.

May 27th to June 24th, 5 weeks 6:00 pm-7:00 pm. Cost $100

To register or for more information call Wendy at 613-256-7464 mmmusicworks.school@gmail.com.

www.mmmusicworks.com