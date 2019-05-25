FOR RENT: Renovated 3-br townhouse, $1,800

Totally renovated 3 bedroom townhome for rent steps from downtown Almonte!

This stunning end-unit features brand new finishes throughout.

The must-see kitchen is complete with beautiful black cabinetry, butcher block countertop and brand new appliances (including a hidden dishwasher!). The laundry is conveniently located on the second level. The backyard offers a great deck and is fully fenced!

Rent is $1800+utilities. Driveway parking is for 1 vehicle, street parking is available during the warmer months.

613-601-9458 or shelaghharvey@gmail.com

**Note: Tenant will not have access to the unfinished basement space.