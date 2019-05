ALMONTE & DISTRICT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY MEETING

Monday, May 27, 2019

7:30 p.m.

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY CHURCH (near the roundabout)

Topic: “Treasures of the Ottawa Valley”

Speaker: Brian Carson, Horticulturalist and award-winning photographer

Lug a mug and get a free ticket when you buy a ticket for the raffle.

Get your copy of “The Garden Grapevine”.

HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!