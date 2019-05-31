Gerry Boon — obituary

William Joseph Gerald (Gerry) Boon

April 30th, 1933 – May 29th, 2019

Gerry, loving husband of Mary-Ellen Boon (nee Armstrong). Cherished Dad of Laurie Boon (Cliff Bastien) and Cathy Lacroix (Marc). Doting Grandpa of Rachel, Luc and Jacob Lacroix. Dear brother of Marlyn Powell (late Arnold) and Harold Boon (Pat) and special brother-in-law of Grant Armstrong (Karen). He will be missed by his nieces and nephews as well as his many friends from Ottawa, Pakenham, Almonte, White Lake and the Mountain Creek Golf Club.

There will be a private family funeral. All are welcome to a casual gathering to celebrate Gerry’s life at St. Andrew’s United Church Hall, 2585 County Rd 29 Pakenham, Ontario on Saturday June 8th, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm.