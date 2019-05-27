Hub Hospice AGM welcomes guest speaker Tara Cohen

Please join us for the Hub Hospice Palliative Care Annual General Meeting on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 5:00. The meeting will be held at Orchard View by the Mississippi, 219 Paterson Street, Almonte.

We will share with you what activities have taken place in the last year, and our vision for the future. We are pleased to welcome our guest speaker, Tara Cohen, Program Manager, Champlain Hospice Palliative Care Program.

Hub Hospice Palliative Care was incorporated in 2013, so this AGM marks our 6th year. A small group of men and women from Almonte Community Coordinators identified a need for a palliative care support program in Almonte and the surrounding area. With the help and backing of The Hub, enough money was raised, and the separately incorporated and governed Hub Hospice Palliate Care was launched. The model — sending trained volunteers into the homes of the people who need the support, wherever home may be — has been meeting with success. Awareness has grown and the organization reflects that, with volunteers with a wide range of experience continuing to step up and help strengthen the organization and broaden the scope of support offered.

The future holds promise for this community-driven initiative, which could simply not exist without the support — both financial and through volunteerism — received from the people, businesses, churches, medical organizations and service clubs in the region. Compassion, generosity and kindness are alive and well in our community!

We look forward to welcoming you. Light refreshments will be served.

Hub Hospice Palliative Care (HHPC) is a not-for-profit registered Canadian charity funded through donations and targeted fundraising initiatives. A “hospice without walls,” HHPC provides compassionate in-home support for adult clients who have received a terminal diagnosis as well as for their caregivers. Services are provided in the North Lanark area by a trained volunteer, in a confidential, respectful and client-centered manner under the supervision of a registered nurse.