Jobs at Mills Community Support

Residential counselor aides & community support workers

Part Time, Full Time, and Casual opportunities are available!

We’re looking for new team members to encourage people to achieve their life goals, and become a contributing member of their community

Known for our welcoming, fun, teamwork environments and positive involvement in our community, Mills Community Support Corporation is a forward-thinking, compassionate organization focused on an innovative approach called person-centered thinking. We help to support people with developmental disabilities and seniors in Lanark County to develop and achieve personal goals, healthy relationships, and life skills.

If you have a good attitude, are a team player who can be creative and flexible, and want to support individuals within the community, visit our website to find out more about us and available career opportunities

www.themills.on.ca/careers

Student employment opportunities In Almonte and Pakenham

If you are a hard-working, service-oriented individual who loves working outdoors, we’ve got an opportunity for you this summer.

We are hiring two students to help with general grounds keeping and other minor maintenance at our properties in Almonte and Pakenham. Duties include grass cutting, weeding, general gardening and grounds maintenance, with other duties as assigned. Driver’s license and use of a reliable vehicle is required. 30 hours per week, starts June 10, 2019.

To apply, email your resume BY JUNE 3 to pfee@themills.on.ca or call Patti Fee (613) 256-1031 Ext. 221.