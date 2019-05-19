Join the Youth Centre for dinner, starting May 23

Submitted by Janet Morrison, Managing Director, Mississippi Mills Youth Centre

Dinner’s Ready! At Mississippi Mills Youth Centre

Our community dinners have been a huge success this year. They usually happen on the third Thursday of each month. We have three coming up soon – hope you will join us!

Our May Fundraiser BBQ Dinner will be this Thursday, May 23 at MMYC, 134 Main Street in Almonte. Register with our Program Coordinator, Sara Fortin at coordinator.mmyc@gmail.com or phone 256-5959 then show up with $5 for some tasty food and good company between 5:00 – 7:00 pm. A great way to meet some nice folks of all ages in your community – and one less dinner to cook!

Then on Thursday, June 3, we will host a community BBQ 5:00 – 6:00 followed by our Annual General Meeting at 7:00. This is your chance to come experience the Youth Centre, share a meal and a look back on activities in 2018.

The regular June community dinner will be on Thursday, June 20.

We want to send out a sincere thanks to all the generous community members who contributed to our fundraising activities this spring. Our Buy-A-Brick campaign ran from March-May, raising money for our inside brick facade wall which will be used for darts and unique art programs. Our Awake-A-Thon happened in April. Youth rounded up pledges to stay awake all night and raised just over $700 for their Youth Centre programming! The youth, staff and volunteer DJ Jeff put the Fun in Fundraiser at this event!

Are you looking for a thoughtful, useful and unique gift for a teacher, coach, bus driver or anyone you want to thank in June? We are now offering Teacher Gift Cards in any amount. Drop into the Youth Centre to purchase your gift card and give someone the gift of a donation toward local community youth! Here’s when staff are at the Youth Centre in May and June:

Mondays 9:00 – 3:00, Tuesdays – Thursdays 9:00 – 6:00 and Fridays 9:00 – 7:00

We are open for all community youth Tuesdays – Thursdays 2:30 – 6:00 and Fridays 3:00 – 7:00

Hours will change in summer for our amazing Summer Day Camp, which is already filling up! Thanks to funding from Canada Summer Jobs, we are hiring 2 Go! Summer Leaders and accepting applications until May 24. Apply to Janet Morrison at director.mmyc@gmail.com, by sending resume and cover letter please. Camp will run Tuesdays – Fridays for all 9 weeks of the summer! Unique outdoor activities, cooking and some time to chill out every day – plus weekly excursions! For more info, check us out on Facebook (MississippiMillsYouthCentre) or our website www.mmyc.ca or contact Sara at coordinator.mmyc@gmail.com

Finally, a huge thank you goes out to the 9 MMYC youth and 2 staff who cleaned up the streets of Almonte on May 8th as part of Lanark County’s Adopt-A-Road program. It’s one way we are giving back to this great community!