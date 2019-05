Saturday, June 1, 10 am to 1 pm

1513 Fallbrook Lane, Fallbrook ON

(south of Lanark village)

Add some untreated, pesticide-free, native (non-hybrid) easy-care plants to your garden. Native plants support the lifecycle of many beneficial insects, birds, bees and other wildlife.

Helping the Earth, one pollinator at a time.

https://friendsoflanarkcounty.ca/