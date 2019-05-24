Lawn bowling club open house, June 8

Ever thought of taking up the sport of lawn bowling?

Perhaps you have preconceived notions about this game or perhaps you really know little about the sport. Let us fill in any gaps so that you know what you are missing!

Lawn bowling is a game well suited to people who want to play outdoors in spring and summer with men and women who enjoy friendly competition and fun. Though often associated with something one takes up after retirement, it is a social game suitable for a lifetime! In some countries, such as Australia, it is played competitively by all age groups. It is a relatively easy game to learn, similar in some ways to lane bowling, curling, and shuffleboard. One throws a slightly weighted ball called a ‘bowl’ over a closely cropped lawn surface called a ‘green’, attempting to place the bowl closest to a pre-thrown small ball called a ‘jack’.

Participants play on teams of 2, 3, or 4, each player alternating lobs until all bowls have been thrown. The bowls closest to the jack are counted as points, and the process is repeated 8 to 12 times in a game. The total points for each team are calculated, and the highest point total wins the game.

One of the beauties of lawn bowling is that the physical demands of the game are moderate. Players wear comfortable clothing and flat shoes, and the only equipment required is a set of bowls, which are available from the Almonte Lawn Bowling Club (ALBC). While lawn bowling has its share of competitive players, the ALBC’s membership is made up of mainly people who want to have a good game in a social environment.

Thus, teams are generally made up on a ‘drop-in basis’ each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evening beginning in June and ending in mid September. There are many opportunities to meet other people and to socialize before and after games in the clubhouse at 157 Robert Street in Almonte.

This year, we are offering an Open House from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m, with instruction provided for newcomers and novices from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday June 8, 2019. There will be coaches available to demonstrate the sport at no cost, and members present to answer questions about club activities. People interested in learning about lawn bowling, but not sure if they want to join the club, can bowl for a two-week free trial after attending two instruction sessions. Membership for one year is modest at a reduced rate for newcomers.

Still interested, but not sure if this is the game for you? Call Ruth or Cecil DuBois at 613 256 7030, and we would be happy to answer your questions, and if you prefer, accompany you or meet you at the Club. We welcome observers too, so you may just want to come out and watch a game or two. We are set to start bowling on Friday, May 17th at 7 pm so feel free to come see for yourself. This summer, don’t sit at home when you could be out having a lot of fun on the greens!

Submitted by Ruth DuBois, ALBC Secretary